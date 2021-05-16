Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,012,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLAMU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

