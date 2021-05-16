Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 300,000 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Separately, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $400,000.

Shares of ACTDU opened at $10.00 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

