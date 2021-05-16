Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BOND opened at $110.02 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48.

