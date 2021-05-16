Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Talis Biomedical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talis Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $13,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $9,283,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $5,205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $2,981,000.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.