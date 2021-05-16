Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

KRMD stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

