Pirelli & C.’s (PLLIF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.