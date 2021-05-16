Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 6.1%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 154,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLRX. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

