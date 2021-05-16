Pluton Price Reaches $13.32 on Major Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $13.32 or 0.00027458 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pluton has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01092026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00063994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00113736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

