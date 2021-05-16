PolkaFoundry Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $443,387.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,282,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

