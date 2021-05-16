POPCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0004 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $397,689.64 and $289.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029620 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

POPCHAIN Coin Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

