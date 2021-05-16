PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,107,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,024 shares of company stock worth $10,295,937 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCH opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

