PowerPool Price Tops $2.13 (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. PowerPool has a market cap of $50.81 million and $4.40 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.01088868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00113922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,865,545 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

