Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 218,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

