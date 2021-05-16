Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.
NYSE:PBH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 218,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
