Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $55.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. 890,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

