Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.35

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 8017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.