Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 138,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

