ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.