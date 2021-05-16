Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

TARA stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

