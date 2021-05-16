Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Prothena by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.