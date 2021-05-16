Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

