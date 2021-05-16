Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $51.83 and a one year high of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -299.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

