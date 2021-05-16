Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRYMY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Prysmian has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

