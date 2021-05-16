PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 55.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. PTON has a market capitalization of $506,842.99 and approximately $298.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PTON has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00086377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 107,123.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01136957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00115087 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

