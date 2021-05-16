Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.27 Million

Brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce sales of $406.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.54 million to $410.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $367.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $62,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $37,523,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.03 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

