Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

RPRX opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

