Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FGEN opened at $21.56 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FibroGen by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $22,465,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

