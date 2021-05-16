Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lowered by Beacon Securities (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Shares of K opened at C$9.42 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The stock has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

