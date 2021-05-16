Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reduced by Analyst

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.