Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Boosted by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.69.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$79.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$49.79 and a 1-year high of C$80.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.14.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

