Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $128.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.83.

QTWO stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,846 shares of company stock worth $20,728,730. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

