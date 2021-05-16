Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

BNTX opened at $192.77 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Earnings History and Estimates for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit