Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted by Analyst

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

BNTX opened at $192.77 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

