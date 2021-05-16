Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Increased by Analyst

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

SBH opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

