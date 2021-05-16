Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $223.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

