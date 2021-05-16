QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 247,983 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $181,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

