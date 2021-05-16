QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

