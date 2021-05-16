Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.120-4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.05 billion-$12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 575,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Insiders have sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

