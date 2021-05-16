Raymond James Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $720.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $709.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $710.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $646.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

