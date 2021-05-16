Raymond James Boosts Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target to $23.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,095,785 shares of company stock worth $21,282,452. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

