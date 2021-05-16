Raymond James Cuts Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.01 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

