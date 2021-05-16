Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday.

TSE:NSR opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit