Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday.

TSE:NSR opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.