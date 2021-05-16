Raymond James Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $11.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGIFF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.46.

CGIFF stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

