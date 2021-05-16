Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $6,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $4,418,097. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $134.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

