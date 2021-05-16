Raymond James Reiterates “C$3.50” Price Target for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

CVE:GRN opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.17. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

