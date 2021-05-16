Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.69.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 952.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

