Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.69.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 952.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.