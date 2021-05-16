Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $368,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 98.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

