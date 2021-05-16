Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $378,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBHS opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

