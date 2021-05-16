Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

