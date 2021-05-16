Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00091148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00497424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00231599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00041674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.08 or 0.01159502 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

