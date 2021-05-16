reflect.finance Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $13,295.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00084704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 107,463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.58 or 0.01131156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114006 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,455,479 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.