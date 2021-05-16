Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.96. 377,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 631,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,709,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.